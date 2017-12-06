FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Citigroup sees 'high teens' percentage decline in fourth-quarter markets revenue
Sections
Featured
Inmate deaths show 'torturous' Taser use
Reuters Investigates
Inmate deaths show 'torturous' Taser use
Olympic ban strengthens Putin's re-election hand
Russia
Olympic ban strengthens Putin's re-election hand
The Force could be with Disney-Fox deal
Breakingviews
The Force could be with Disney-Fox deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 6, 2017 / 9:17 PM / in 35 minutes

Citigroup sees 'high teens' percentage decline in fourth-quarter markets revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc (C.N) fourth-quarter markets revenue is on track to be down by a “high-teens” percentage from a year earlier, Chief Financial Officer John Gerspach said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO - The Citigroup Inc (Citi) logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto, Ontario, Canada October 19, 2017. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Speaking at an investor conference held by bank stock analysts at Goldman Sachs, Gerspach said the decline is mostly from lower trading in fixed income and compares with an especially strong period in 2016.

On Tuesday executives from JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) and Bank of American Corp (BAC.N) said their trading revenues are running about 15 percent less than a year earlier.

Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.