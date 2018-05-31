FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 31, 2018 / 6:40 PM / Updated 18 minutes ago

Goldman says second-quarter market activity decreased vs first quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) President David Solomon said second-quarter market activity has decreased compared to the first quarter, when heightened volatility helped Wall Street banks record huge profits.

David M. Solomon, President and Chief Operating Officer, Goldman Sachs, speaks at the Milken Institute's 21st Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, U.S. April 30, 2018. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Activity across investment banking is robust, Solomon said at a Bernstein conference in New York on Thursday, adding the investment banking backlog was close to an all-time high.

    Earlier this week, JPMorgan Chase & Co’s (JPM.N) corporate and investment bank chief, Daniel Pinto, said second-quarter markets revenue looked like it will be flat compared with a year earlier.

    Reporting By Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

