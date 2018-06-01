JPMorgan CEO Dimon sees U.S. economic expansion continuing

NEW YORK (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) Chief Executive Jamie Dimon said on Friday that the U.S. economic expansion may be only two-thirds of the way through its course.

FILE PHOTO: Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, takes part in a panel discussion about investing in Detroit during a panel discussion at the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., April 11, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo

“It could easily continue,” Dimon said at an investor conference in New York. Because economic growth has been slow year by year over an unusually long expansion, there is still slack in the system, he said.

The current trade disputes between governments, however, are a negative for the economy, he said.

JPMorgan is the biggest U.S. bank by assets.