FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
May 29, 2018 / 1:56 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

JPMorgan sees flat second quarter markets revenue verses year earlier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) corporate and investment bank chief Daniel Pinto said that second-quarter markets revenue looks like it will be flat compared with a year earlier.

FILE PHOTO: A sign outside the headquarters of JP Morgan Chase & Co in New York, U.S., September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

Speaking on Tuesday at an investor conference, Pinto said that the drag of several one-off items is reducing the benefit of “mid-single digit” percentage improvements in core trading business, such as in rates, credit, and equities.

    The odd items include tax law consequences on a spread business and the effect of some accounting rules on some investments, Pinto said.

    Pinto spoke at the start of a work week that is loaded with presentations by Wall Street executives.

    Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.