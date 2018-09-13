JPMorgan sees small drop in third-quarter markets revenue vs year earlier

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Third-quarter markets revenue at JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) is down by a small percent from a year earlier after adjusting for tax law changes, Chief Financial Officer Marianne Lake said at an investor conference on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: A view of the exterior of the JP Morgan Chase & Co. corporate headquarters in New York City May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

Lake said reported the revenues look like they will be down by a “mid-single” digit percent.

On Wednesday, Citigroup Inc CFO.N Chief Financial Officer John Gerspach said his bank’s third-quarter markets revenue will likely be flat to slightly higher.