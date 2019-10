FILE PHOTO - Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin answers questions from the press after an interview on CNBC on the North Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., September 12, 2019. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger.

(Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is open to loosening regulations that stiffened liquidity rules for big banks to relieve possible cash crunches in short-term funding markets, a Bloomberg reporter said in a tweet on Tuesday.

“The banks have raised an issue around intra-day liquidity, and that is something that makes sense for regulators to look at,” the reporter quoted him as saying.