Delaware high school game ends with just three players on court after brawl

(Reuters) - A U.S. high school boys’ basketball game in Delaware ended in unusual fashion as a slew of ejections following a bench-clearing brawl and other fouls left just three players on the court to decide the outcome.

According to a report here in the Cape Gazette newspaper, a third-quarter fight during Thursday's game between Cape Henlopen High School and rival Sussex Technical High School resulted in a slew of ejections that left each team with just three players.

But the decimation was far from over as foul attrition during the fourth quarter reduced Cape Henlopen to just one player on the court rather than the normal five while Sussex Tech, which won the game 63-62, was left with two players.

Sussex Tech said it is working with Cape Henlopen to review the incident and that its administration is investigating and will take appropriate action when the process is completed.

“The incident at last night’s basketball game does not reflect the Raven values of fair play and sportsmanship,” Sussex Tech said in a statement, referring to the team nickname.

“Sussex Technical High School does not condone the behaviors exhibited on the court.”