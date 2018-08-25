Cargill recalls 25,000 lbs of possibly contaminated beef

(Reuters) - A Cargill Meat Solutions plant in Colorado is recalling more than 25,000 pounds (11,300 kg) of ground beef that could be contaminated with E. Coli, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said.

The meat carries an “EST. 86R” label inside the USDA mark of inspection and a use-by date of Sept. 5, the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said this week in a statement. It was shipped from Cargill’s facility in Fort Morgan, Colorado, to warehouses in California and Colorado, FSIS said.

E. Coli bacteria can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps, and in some rare cases it can develop into a life-threatening type of kidney failure.

FSIS said the problem was discovered on Aug. 22 when the company inspected its records and found the beef might have been associated with a product presumed positive for E. Coli.

The company then notified FSIS, the inspection service said, adding in its statement that there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to these products being eaten.

Cargill Meat Solutions is a Wichita, Kansas-based division of Cargill Inc [CARG.UL].