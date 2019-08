FILE PHOTO - U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton arrives for a meeting with Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid at Downing Street in London, Britain, August 13, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

MOSCOW (Reuters) - John Bolton, U.S. President Donald Trump’s national security adviser, will travel to Belarus and meet President Alexander Lukashenko, the presidential office said on Tuesday.

The meeting will happen no earlier than Thursday and the date and format have not yet been finalised, the presidential office added.