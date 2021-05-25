Biden says U.S. sanctions against Belarus are in play

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden visits Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) headquarters to receive a briefing on the Atlantic hurricane season, in Washington, U.S., May 24, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that U.S. sanctions against Belarus are in play, but declined to offer more details.

Biden made the remark to reporters as he was leaving the White House en route to his home state of Delaware amid international outrage over Belarus’ forcing down of a jetliner and arrest of a dissident journalist on board.

“Well, that’s in play. I don’t want to speculate until we get it done,” Biden said when asked what the United States was considering in terms of a sanctions response.