June 11, 2018 / 7:28 PM / in 29 minutes

New Jersey governor signs sports betting bill into law

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy on Monday signed a bill to legalize sports betting, opening the door for the state to regulate and tax the activity at casinos and racetracks.

FILE PHOTO: New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy speaks after taking the oath of office in Trenton, New Jersey, U.S., January 16, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

“Our casinos in Atlantic City and our racetracks throughout our state can attract new business and new fans, boosting their own long-term financial prospects,” Murphy said in a statement. “This is the right move for New Jersey and it will strengthen our economy.”

Reporting by Hilary Russ in New York; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
