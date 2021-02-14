White House press aide quits over threatening remarks to journalist

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A White House press aide who repeatedly threatened a reporter working on a story about his romantic life resigned on Saturday.
Vanity Fair reported Friday that the aide, TJ Ducklo, told a reporter for Politico “I will destroy you” and made other crude remarks when asked to comment on a report that he was dating a Washington journalist. The White House initially suspended him without pay.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement Saturday that Ducklo had resigned.
Ducklo said in a statement posted on Twitter that “no words can express my regret, my embarrassment, and my disgust for my behavior.”
Reporting by Brad Heath; Editing by Alistair Bell
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.