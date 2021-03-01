White House says Biden believes workers should have the right to organize

U.S. President Joe Biden arrives at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., March 1, 2021. REUTERS/Erin Scott

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said President Joe Biden believes workers should have the right to organize but he will not comment on specific cases that are before the National Labor Relations Board.

“We don’t comment on specific cases, where it is before the NLRB or could be before the NLRB,” Psaki said, when asked about Amazon.com Inc workers voting to form a union at a facility in Alabama.