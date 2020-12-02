Joe Biden considers appointing White House 'tsar' for Asia: FT

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden listens after announcing nominees and appointees to serve on his economic policy team at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., December 1, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

(Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Joe Biden is considering naming a White House ‘Asia tsar’ on the National Security Council, a move that signals the region’s importance in tackling challenges from China, the Financial Times newspaper said on Tuesday.

Biden's administration would appoint the "right people and structures" to promote U.S. interests and values alongside its allies, it said here, citing a transition team official.

Biden’s transition team did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.