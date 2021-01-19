U.S. House expected to vote Thursday on waiver for Pentagon nominee

Retired General Lloyd Austin prepares to testify before the Senate Armed Services Committee during his confirmation hearing to be the next Secretary of Defense in the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington, U.S. January 19, 2021. Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to vote on Thursday on a waiver to allow retired Army General Lloyd Austin to become secretary of defense, according to a House schedule posted on Tuesday.

Austin, who retired from the military in 2016, needs a waiver because federal law requires potential defense secretaries to be out of uniform for at least seven years before taking the post.