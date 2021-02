Council of Economic Advisers member Jared Bernstein speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 5, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House economic adviser Jared Berstein on Friday said the phase-out level for coronavirus relief checks in the Biden coronavirus stimulus plan is open to negotiation.

Bernstein, speaking at a White House briefing, also said the $1.9 trillion price tag on the Biden plan is not too big.