Brazil's Bolsonaro says he wants free trade agreement with U.S. in letter to Biden

FILE PHOTO: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro looks on during a ceremony at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, November 26, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado/Files/File Photo

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazilian right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday wrote to newly inaugurated U.S. President Joe Biden that he hoped the two countries would pursue a broad free trade agreement during Biden’s tenure.

The letter is Bolsonaro’s most amicable overture yet to Biden, a Democrat. The Brazilian president was a close ally of former Republican President Donald Trump and refused for weeks to accept the result of the Nov. 3 U.S. election, repeating baseless allegations of fraud. It took him 42 days to recognize Biden’s victory.