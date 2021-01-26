Breakingviews - Banker pay clawbacks would help Yellen make a mark

Janet Yellen, U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's nominee to be treasury secretary, takes to the podium to speak as President-elect Biden announces nominees and appointees to serve on his economic policy team at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., December 1, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters Breakingviews) - Janet Yellen won bipartisan support in her nomination as U.S. Treasury Secretary on Monday. There’s one obvious way she, and the incoming class of financial watchdogs, can make a mark. That’s to revive the incentive compensation rule, an unfinished part of the Dodd-Frank regulation of 2010 that would make it easier to recoup pay from financiers when they foul up.

The pay rule arose out of the 2008 financial crisis, where top officials at AIG, Lehman Brothers and elsewhere got big payouts even though their risky activities had helped tip the United States into recession. In the measure, the toughest penalties are for institutions with at least $250 billion in assets and apply to senior executives and “significant risk-takers” like loan officers or underwriters. It was proposed in 2011 and another version issued in 2016, but never made it onto the books.

The idea of clawing back pay, simple as it may sound, is complex in the execution. Six different regulators would have to agree on the details. Based on the latest version, compensation stretching back seven years could be recouped for misconduct resulting in significant financial or reputational harm, among other conditions. But it’s not clear what constitutes “inappropriate” risk and “excessive” compensation, or whether what’s appropriate for banks also fits private equity firms, hedge funds and asset managers.

As with the Volcker rule, which restricts banks from gambling with their own money, strong leadership from the Treasury chief could make the difference. Jack Lew, who held the post in 2013, demanded the five agency-heads responsible for policing financial firms put their turf battles aside and come to an accord on how to police proprietary trading. They did, by the end of that year. One was Gary Gensler, then head of the derivatives regulator and now nominated to run the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Banks like Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan have already embraced clawback provisions, showing they accept the idea in principle. But there’s much variation in how and when they’re used. Consistent rules would help ensure they are effective. There’s an extra appeal for ambitious incoming watchdogs like Gensler: a tough approach to Wall Street will win plaudits from left-leaning lawmakers, who have sway when it comes to filling important government roles. Making clawbacks the norm would be a neat addition to a regulatory résumé.