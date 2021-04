FILE PHOTO: White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House is hopeful it will release a light version of its budget - dubbed a “skinny” budget - this week, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday.

The budget is expected to lay out discretionary funding for 2022 with a full budget proposal set to be announced later this spring.