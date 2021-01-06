Former U.S. President Bush will attend Biden's inauguration, Bush spokesman says

FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President George W. Bush speaks during the funeral of late U.S. Congressman John Lewis, a pioneer of the civil rights movement and long-time member of the U.S. House of Representatives who died July 17, at Ebeneezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. July 30, 2020. Alyssa Pointer/Pool via REUTERS.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former Republican U.S. President George W. Bush plans to attend Democratic President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20, a Bush spokesman said on Tuesday.

“President and Mrs. Bush look forward to returning to the Capitol for the swearing in of President Biden and Vice President Harris,” spokesman Freddy Ford said, referring to Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.