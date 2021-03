U.S. President Joe Biden listens to a question as he holds his first formal news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., March 25, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday he planned to run for re-election in 2024.

Biden, 78, is the oldest person to take office as president in U.S. history and there has been speculation that he would serve only one four-year term.