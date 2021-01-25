Canada concerned by Biden's 'Buy American' plans, says finance minister

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada is concerned by U.S. President Joe Biden’s plans for a “Buy American” program, which is designed to ensure domestic firms benefit from federal spending, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Monday.
Freeland told reporters the question of free trade would be high on Ottawa’s agenda during its discussions with the Biden administration. The two neighbors have highly integrated economies.
