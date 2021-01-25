Canada concerned by Biden's 'Buy American' plans, says finance minister

FILE PHOTO: Canada's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland arrives for a news conference before unveiling her first fiscal update, the Fall Economic Statement 2020, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada November 30, 2020. REUTERS/Blair Gable

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada is concerned by U.S. President Joe Biden’s plans for a “Buy American” program, which is designed to ensure domestic firms benefit from federal spending, Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Monday.

Freeland told reporters the question of free trade would be high on Ottawa’s agenda during its discussions with the Biden administration. The two neighbors have highly integrated economies.