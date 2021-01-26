Canada will lobby for its interests as Biden implements 'Buy American' provisions: PM Trudeau

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks on the phone with U.S. President Joe Biden, who made the first call to a foreign leader following his inauguration, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada January 22, 2021. Adam Scotti/Prime Minister's Office/Handout via REUTERS

OTTAWA (Reuters) - Canada will advocate on behalf of its own economic interests after President Joe Biden vowed to use a “Buy American” policy for federal procurement in a bid to boost domestic manufacturing, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday.

“We will continue to be effective in advocating for Canada’s interests with this new administration,” Trudeau told reporters who asked whether Canada would seek exemptions for its own products.