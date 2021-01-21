White House says Biden to hold first foreign leader call with Canada's Trudeau on Friday

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki speaks in the James S Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House, after the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States, U.S., January 20, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden’s first telephone conversion with a foreign leader will be with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and it will happen on Friday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday.

In her first briefing, Psaki said the two leaders will discuss bilateral issues as well as Biden’s decision to formally revoke the permit needed to build the Keystone XL oil pipeline.