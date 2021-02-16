White House supports commission to investigate U.S. Capitol riots - spokeswoman

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki addresses reporters during a news briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 16, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Tuesday that it supports a commission to investigate the U.S. Capitol riots.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki made the comment at a news briefing.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Monday lawmakers will establish an outside, independent commission to review the “facts and causes” related to the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump.