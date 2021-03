FILE PHOTO: William Burns, nominee for Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) director, testifies during his Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, February 24, 2021. Tom Williams/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate backed veteran diplomat William Burns on Thursday to become President Joe Biden’s Central Intelligence Agency director.

The Senate voted by unanimous consent, without objection, to approve Burns, a former ambassador to Russia and former deputy secretary of state, to lead the agency.