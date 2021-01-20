EU welcomes Biden's decision for U.S. to re-join Paris climate accord

FILE PHOTO: European Commission Vice-president Frans Timmermans and European Commissioner for Transport Adina-Ioana Valean (not pictured) present the bloc's strategy for sustainable and smart mobility, during a news conference in Brussels, Belgium, December 9, 2020. Stephanie Lecocq/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

(Reuters) - The European Union welcomed the decision by President Joe Biden for the U.S. to re-join the Paris Agreement on climate change, European Commission Executive Vice-President Frans Timmermans said bit.ly/2Kx6702 late on Wednesday.

Biden on Wednesday began signing executive actions, which among others, addressed climate change and initiated the process of the United States rejoining the Paris climate accord.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the Paris deal.