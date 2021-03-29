Kremlin says it needs some time to decide if Putin will accept Biden's climate summit invitation

FILE PHOTO: Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Governor of Novgorod Region Andrei Nikitin at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia March 24, 2021. Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Monday that it would need some time before making a decision about whether Russian President Vladimir Putin would attend a climate summit after U.S. President Joe Biden invited him to it.

The White House said on Friday that Chinese President Xi Jinping and Putin were among 40 world leaders invited to the April 22-23 summit.