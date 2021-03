U.S. President Joe Biden waves while boarding Air Force One as he departs Washington for travel to Wiilmington, Delaware at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., March 26, 2021. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden has invited 40 world leaders to a virtual summit on climate change he will host on April 22-23, the White House said in a statement on Friday.