Biden names cabinet officials tasked to fight climate change

(Reuters) - U.S. president-elect Joe Biden named the team he wants to spearhead his response to climate change on Thursday, picking former Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) chief Gina McCarthy to lead a new office focused on global warming.

Biden also said he would nominate Representative Deb Haaland of New Mexico to run the interior department, former Michigan Governor Jennifer Granholm to run the energy department and North Carolina environment official Michael Regan to run the EPA, among others, his transition team said in a statement.