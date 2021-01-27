Biden says he will ask Congress to eliminate subsidies for fossil fuels

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Wednesday said he will ask the U.S. Congress to eliminate subsidies for fossil fuels on a day he signed executive actions to combat climate change.
The comments and orders map out the direction for the Democratic president’s climate change and environmental agenda. They mark a reversal from former President Donald Trump, a Republican businessman-turned-politician who sought to maximize U.S. oil, gas and coal output by removing regulations and easing environmental reviews.
