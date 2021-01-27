Biden says he will ask Congress to eliminate subsidies for fossil fuels

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on tackling climate change prior to signing executive actions as White House climate envoy John Kerry and Vice President Kamala Harris listen in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Wednesday said he will ask the U.S. Congress to eliminate subsidies for fossil fuels on a day he signed executive actions to combat climate change.

The comments and orders map out the direction for the Democratic president’s climate change and environmental agenda. They mark a reversal from former President Donald Trump, a Republican businessman-turned-politician who sought to maximize U.S. oil, gas and coal output by removing regulations and easing environmental reviews.