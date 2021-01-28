Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Environment

Brazil will be 'key player' in climate summit, talks - White House

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki speaks to reporters at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 25, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Brazil will be a key player in negotiations on climate with the Biden administration, the White House said on Thursday.

“This is a big priority for President Biden and that’s why he asked his good friend, former Secretary (John) Kerry, to lead our climate international effort, and certainly Brazil will be a key partner in that,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at a news briefing.

During the 2020 presidential campaign, Biden said the Brazilian rainforest was being “torn down” and proposed countries offer Brazil $20 billion to stop deforestation or face “economic consequences.”

Reporting by Nandita Bose and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Leslie Adler

