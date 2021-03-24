Biden in touch with Boulder, Colorado mayor after shootings: White House

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about the mass shooting in Colorado from the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 23, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with the mayor of Boulder, Colorado earlier on Wednesday in the wake of a deadly shooting there, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said, noting any travel to the region would be done in consultation with local officials.

“He did speak with the mayor this morning as well and he had spoken with the governor yesterday and will remain in close touch,” Psaki said in a briefing with reporters.