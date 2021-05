FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the April jobs report from the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., May 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden will sign a presidential memo aimed at boosting public defenders and civil legal aid providers in a bid to help people with lower incomes have better representation in the U.S. legal system, the White House said on Tuesday.