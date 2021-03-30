Biden's German Shepherd Major in dog house a second time for nipping someone

Slideshow ( 2 images )

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden’s rescue dog Major nipped an individual on White House grounds, a spokesman said on Tuesday, the second such incident involving the younger of Biden’s two German Shepherds.

Earlier this month, Major bit a security staff member, according to media reports. The incident caused a “minor injury,” a White House spokeswoman said at the time.

“Major is still adjusting to his new surroundings and he nipped someone while on a walk,” Michael LaRosa, a spokesman for first lady Jill Biden, said of Monday’s incident.

“Out of an abundance of caution, the individual was seen by (the White House medical unit) and then returned to work without injury.”

Following the first incident, the dog had a round of training in Biden’s home state of Delaware to help acclimate him to life at the 18-acre (7-hectare) complex in Washington, where he is surrounded by aides and security officers.

Biden is scheduled to spend the Easter holiday weekend in the more spacious Camp David presidential retreat near Thurmont, Maryland.

The president adopted Major from the Delaware Humane Society in 2018 after serving as vice president under former President Barack Obama. Biden’s other house pet, Champ, is an old Washington hand, having joined the family in 2008 when Biden was elected vice president.

For the most part, Major is a “sweet dog,” Biden said earlier this month. The first family is also expected to get a cat.