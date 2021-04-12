First dog Major to get extra training after White House biting incidents

Slideshow ( 2 images )

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - One of President Joe Biden’s two dogs, Major, is headed to training outside the White House after two biting incidents at his new home, a spokesman for first lady Jill Biden said Monday.

The off-site, private training will take place in the Washington area, and it is expected to last a few weeks, said Michael LaRosa.

“Major will undergo some additional training to help him adjust to life in the White House,” LaRosa said.

Major, the younger of the Bidens’ two German Shepherds, did not break skin in the first incident, the president told ABC last month. Later in March, the dog bit a security staff member causing a “minor injury,” a White House spokeswoman said at the time.

“Nipping is probably more accurate than biting,” LaRosa said on Monday.

Following the first incident, the rescue dog had a round of training in Biden’s home state of Delaware to help acclimatise him to life at the 18-acre (7-hectare) White House complex in Washington, where he is surrounded by aides and security officers.