FILE PHOTO: U.S. one hundred dollar notes are seen in this picture illustration taken in Seoul February 7, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on Monday rejected calls for a weakening of the dollar, saying a strong dollar was “good for America.”

“No, no,” Raimondo told CNN when asked if she would support a weakening of the dollar. “Obviously, Treasury Secretary (Janet) Yellen is the expert on this, but a strong dollar is good for America.”