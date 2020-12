U.S. President-elect Joe Biden speaks about the recent massive cyber attack against the U.S. and also other Biden administration goals in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

(Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Joe Biden will nominate Connecticut education official Miguel Cardona for Secretary of Education, his transition team said in a statement on Tuesday.

Cardona would be another Latino addition to Biden’s top team, after Latino advocacy groups urged the former vice president to appoint Hispanic Americans to senior roles.