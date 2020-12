FILE PHOTO: U.S. President-elect Joe Biden introduces key members of their administration in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., December 19, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

(Reuters) - President-elect Joe Biden is set to name Connecticut’s Commissioner of Education Miguel Cardona as his pick for U.S. Secretary of Education, according to a transition team source.

Cardona, a veteran teacher and school administrator, would be another Latino addition to Biden’s Cabinet.

Biden’s transiton team did not immediately respond to requests for comment.