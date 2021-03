FILE PHOTO: White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki holds a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 11, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is deeply concerned and highly engaged on the humanitarian situation in Ethiopia, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Thursday.

