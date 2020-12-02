Biden plans to keep Wray as FBI director: New York Times

FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies before a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing on "Threats to the Homeland" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., September 24, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/Pool

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President-elect Joe Biden will not remove Christopher Wray as FBI director if he is still in the job when the Democratic president takes office, the New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing a senior Biden official.

Biden’s team was “not removing the F.B.I. director unless Trump fired him,” the Times quoted the official as saying. The Biden campaign did not immediately return a request for comment on the report.