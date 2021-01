FILE PHOTO: FBI Director Christopher Wray speaks during a press conference to announce that two alleged Islamic State militants known as the 'Beatles' will arrive in the United States to face trial on U.S. charges for their alleged involvement in beheadings of Western hostages, at the Justice Department in Washington, U.S., October 7, 2020. Jim Watson/Pool via REUTERS

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is planning to keep Christopher Wray as FBI Director, CNBC reported on Thursday, citing a White House source.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki was asked on Wednesday if Biden had confidence in Wray and said she had not spoken to the newly elected president about the matter.