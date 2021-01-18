Biden expected to pick FTC member Chopra to head consumer financial regulator

(Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Joe Biden is expected to nominate Federal Trade Commission member Rohit Chopra to head the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, according to a person familiar with the new administration’s plans.

Chopra, an ally of Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren, had been considered a top candidate for the job running the agency, which had been weakened by the administration of outgoing President Donald Trump.

A spokesperson for Biden’s transition team could not be reached for comment.