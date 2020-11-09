U.S. extends air restrictions over Wilmington for Biden through Jan. 20

Slideshow ( 2 images )

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. government on Monday extended temporary flight restrictions through late January over Wilmington, Delaware, where President-elect Joe Biden is holding meetings on the transition.

Restrictions in Wilmington were first put in place after Biden was declared the Democratic party nominee in August. The U.S. Secret Service and Federal Aviation Administration declined to comment Monday.

The restrictions extended Monday bar most flights below 3,000 feet without government approval within the three nautical mile zone that includes the Chase Center, where Biden declared victory on Saturday and holds meetings.

They also bar all drones from flying below 3,000 feet (914 meters) within the zone.

The restrictions are currently set to last until Jan. 20, the same day Biden is set to be inaugurated as president.

A separate one-nautical mile restricted flight zone over Biden’s nearby home has been extended through Wednesday.