After Georgia shootings, Biden urges fast action on COVID-19 hate crimes bill

U.S. President Joe Biden talks to reporters as he departs on travel to Atlanta, Georgia to receive a CDC update on the "fight against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic" and later to meet with Asian-American leaders, from the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Friday called on U.S. lawmakers to quickly pass a COVID-19 hate crimes bill, saying while the motive was still unknown in this week’s shooting in Georgia, the nation faced an “ongoing crisis of gender-based and anti-Asian violence.”

“It’s time for Congress to codify and expand upon these actions — because every person in our nation deserves to live their lives with safety, dignity, and respect,” he said in a statement released as the president headed to Atlanta to meet with Asian American leaders.