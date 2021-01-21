More scope for political agreement with Biden: Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel addresses a news conference at the Bundespressekonferenz, about the current situation of the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Berlin, Germany, January 21, 2021. Michael Kappeler/Pool via REUTERS

(Reuters) - There is far more scope for political agreement between Germany and the United States after Biden’s inauguration, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday.

“That is clear just looking at the executive orders he signed yesterday,” Merkel told a news conference, adding that this does not mean that Germany and the United States have to agree on everything.

There will be discussions about how the countries can each best advance their own interests and Germany as well as the European Union are going to have more responsibility, both diplomatically and militarily, she said.