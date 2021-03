U.S. President Joe Biden speaks as he holds his first formal news conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., March 25, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said on Thursday that successful gun control measures are a matter of timing, after two mass shootings in a week that rattled the country.

Last week, he urged Congress to swiftly pass gun control laws and said he may take action on his own to stop mass violence.