WILMINGTON, Del. (Reuters) - U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday said he would aim to get 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses injected into Americans in his first 100 days in office, a key plank of his plan to fight the pandemic.

Biden also urged the U.S. Congress to approve more funding to deal with the coronavirus health crisis.