Senator Hawley blocks quick consideration of Biden homeland security nominee

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Republican Senator Josh Hawley said on Tuesday he would block quick consideration by the Senate Homeland Security Committee of the nomination of Alejandro Mayorkas for Homeland Security secretary.
Hawley cited concerns about President-elect Joe Biden’s immigration policies for holding up the confirmation.
(This story corrects to fix day of week in first paragraph to Tuesday)
Reporting by Eric Beech, Editing by Franklin Paul
