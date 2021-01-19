Senator Hawley blocks quick consideration of Biden homeland security nominee

FILE PHOTO: Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) attends a joint session of Congress after they reconvened to certify the Electoral College votes of the 2020 presidential election in the House chamber in Washington, U.S. January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Republican Senator Josh Hawley said on Tuesday he would block quick consideration by the Senate Homeland Security Committee of the nomination of Alejandro Mayorkas for Homeland Security secretary.

Hawley cited concerns about President-elect Joe Biden’s immigration policies for holding up the confirmation.

(This story corrects to fix day of week in first paragraph to Tuesday)