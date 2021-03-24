Biden taps affordable housing group's chief for deputy housing secretary

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden has picked Adrianne Todman, the head of an affordable housing organization, to serve as deputy secretary at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), the White House said in a statement on Wednesday.

Todman serves as the chief executive officer at the National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials, which represents community development providers that it says manages more than 3 million homes for more than 8 million people.